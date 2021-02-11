GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 291.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.42 and a beta of 1.35.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

