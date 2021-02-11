GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 865,788 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

