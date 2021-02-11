GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.10 Million Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 2,020,060 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after buying an additional 1,564,783 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $6,707,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $6,523,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,450. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

