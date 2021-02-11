GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $52,413.83. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $318,559. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

