GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 1,680.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,419,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GTXO remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,542,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,709. GTX has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get GTX alerts:

About GTX

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), low energy blue tooth (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.