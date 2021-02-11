Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

GFED opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.54% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

