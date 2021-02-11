Guider Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. Guider has a market capitalization of $22,530.50 and approximately $31.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Guider has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00058839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.53 or 0.01099943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.12 or 0.05387923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019001 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00032756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00044071 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.