Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GURE traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 75,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a current ratio of 21.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 96.50%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.