GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GWPH. Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $215.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $217.50.

In related news, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 42,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $428,361.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,983.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,366,476 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,517. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

