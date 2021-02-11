GXChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.78 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $37.90 million and $14.78 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000123 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001880 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,983,275 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

