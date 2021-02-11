Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 663 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

