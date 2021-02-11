Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Gap Down to $8.91

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $8.10. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 63,411 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

