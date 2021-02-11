Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.93 Million

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce sales of $309.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.10 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $315.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.34. 17,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.41.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

