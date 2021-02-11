Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 71,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In other news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

