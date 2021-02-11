Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 4,335 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $5,791,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $12,419,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 170,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 147,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.26 and its 200 day moving average is $120.77. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

