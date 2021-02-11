HARD Protocol Price Hits $1.65 on Major Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00003689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 91% higher against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.69 million and $18.00 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00284737 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00117496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00077007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00086476 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00200406 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io.

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.