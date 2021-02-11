Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in nVent Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.83. 6,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,335. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

