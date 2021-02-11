Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $392.23. 104,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,162. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $393.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.09 and its 200-day moving average is $354.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.