Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $8.62 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.3% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $63.01. 146,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,082,752. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

