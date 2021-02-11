Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HVT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HVT opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $619.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

