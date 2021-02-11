HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $464,076.80. Insiders sold a total of 145,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,969 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

