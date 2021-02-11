Head-To-Head Analysis: Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 2 12 0 2.86 Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $78.17, indicating a potential downside of 24.34%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 210.20%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -810.13% -35.51% -25.40% Autolus Therapeutics -8,652.90% -54.01% -44.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 843.93 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -71.74 Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 125.69 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -2.43

Fate Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Autolus Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company's NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development also includes ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; FATE-NK100 for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; and FATE-NK100 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

