Head to Head Review: Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66% Polar Power -162.27% -71.09% -52.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Polar Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 11.36 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -5.71 Polar Power $24.80 million 9.34 -$4.05 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flux Power and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.75%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Polar Power.

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flux Power beats Polar Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

