Head to Head Review: Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) and MetaStat (OTCMKTS:MTST)

MetaStat (OTCMKTS:MTST) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MetaStat and Mateon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetaStat $20,000.00 6.82 -$3.18 million N/A N/A Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A

MetaStat has higher revenue and earnings than Mateon Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

MetaStat has a beta of -4.21, suggesting that its stock price is 521% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of MetaStat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MetaStat and Mateon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaStat N/A N/A N/A Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MetaStat and Mateon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaStat 0 0 0 0 N/A Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mateon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 891.74%. Given Mateon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mateon Therapeutics is more favorable than MetaStat.

Summary

Mateon Therapeutics beats MetaStat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetaStat

MetaStat, Inc., a precision medicine company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic and diagnostic treatment solutions for cancer patients. The company is developing novel drug candidates and companion diagnostic tests that target the MENA pathway. Its product candidates include MENA diagnostic assay, a tissue-based quantitative immunofluorescence test that measures expression of the pro-metastatic MENA protein splice-variant; companion diagnostic to predict RTK inhibitor drug responses and anti-microtubule drug responses; liquid blood-based biopsy to enhance cancer diagnosis and optimize patient care; MetaSite Breast assay, an immunohistochemistry test that measures micro-anatomical intravasat at blood vessels within the tumor microenvironment ion sites; and prognostic diagnostic to predict risk of cancer metastasis. The company's therapeutic targets a critical metastatic pathway in solid tumors responsible for driving tumor resistance and the spread of aggressive cancer. MetaStat, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

