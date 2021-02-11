Head-To-Head Review: Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) & Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF)

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Otelco and Axtel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otelco 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Otelco and Axtel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco $62.77 million 0.63 $7.80 million $2.27 5.08 Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Otelco has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Profitability

This table compares Otelco and Axtel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco 11.05% 31.88% 5.53% Axtel N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Otelco shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Otelco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Otelco has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Otelco beats Axtel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services. The company also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

