Head to Head Survey: The Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) vs. AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

The Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) and AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get The Dewey Electronics alerts:

This table compares The Dewey Electronics and AMMO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Dewey Electronics $5.69 million 1.00 $1.25 million N/A N/A AMMO $2.77 million 193.55 -$2.86 million N/A N/A

The Dewey Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than AMMO.

Profitability

This table compares The Dewey Electronics and AMMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A AMMO N/A -42.33% -19.21%

Risk & Volatility

The Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMMO has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Dewey Electronics and AMMO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A AMMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AMMO shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of The Dewey Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of AMMO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Dewey Electronics beats AMMO on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Dewey Electronics

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power generation systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for The Dewey Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dewey Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.