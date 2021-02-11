HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.67-1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $729-733 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.74 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $86.71. 1,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,582. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,724.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Guggenheim lowered HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

