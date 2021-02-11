HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.67-1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $729-733 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.62 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.67-1.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,582. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,724.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

