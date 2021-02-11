Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. ING Group downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

HEINY stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.29. 53,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

