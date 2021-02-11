Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Heineken stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 53,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

