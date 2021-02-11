HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of HelloFresh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $90.05.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

