Herc (HRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. Herc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

HRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

