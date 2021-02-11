Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $311,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after purchasing an additional 583,103 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,192,000 after acquiring an additional 489,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,125,000 after buying an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 689,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 163,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,291,000 after acquiring an additional 145,398 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.