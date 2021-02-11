Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Sylvia Coleman Purchases 8,265 Shares of Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) insider Sylvia Coleman purchased 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £10,000.65 ($13,065.91).

Shares of SONG opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.93. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £739.02 million and a PE ratio of 19.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

