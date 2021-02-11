HOLD (HOLD) Reaches Market Cap of $6.48 Million

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One HOLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $5,029.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00260549 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00094871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00076551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085407 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,158.07 or 0.96017644 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

