Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

