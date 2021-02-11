Hovde Group Upgrades Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Outperform

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

In other news, Director David P. Feaster bought 1,000 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224 shares of company stock valued at $46,856 in the last 90 days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

