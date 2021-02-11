Huami (NYSE:HMI) Trading 11.2% Higher

Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $16.58. 1,338,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 480,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $329.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huami by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huami by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huami during the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Huami during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,207,000. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huami (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

