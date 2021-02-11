HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.34 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.51-1.59 EPS.

Shares of HUBS traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $431.76. 673,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,739. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.50. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $438.00. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $346.45.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.