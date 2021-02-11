Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

