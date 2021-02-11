Humana Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $6.56 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Humana in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.52 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $378.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.95. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,520,000 after acquiring an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,506,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

