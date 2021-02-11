Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Huntington have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Fourth-quarter results reflect higher revenues, partly offset by rise in expenses and provisions. Huntington’s efforts to expand footprint through strategic initiatives, and continued rise in loans and deposits are likely to lend support revenues in the quarters ahead. Notably, in December 2020, Huntington entered into an all-stock merger deal with TCF Financial to form one of the top 10 U.S. regional banks. Also, the company's improving credit quality is a tailwind. However, shrinking margins due to the prevailing low interest rate environment and significant exposure to commercial loans amid uncertain markets remain concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.18.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

