Huntsman (HUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Huntsman alerts:

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.