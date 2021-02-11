Huobi Token (HT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $12.90 or 0.00026979 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 70.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.16 or 0.01104931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.78 or 0.05378149 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019504 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00044401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00031223 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

