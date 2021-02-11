HyperExchange Price Reaches $0.0223 on Exchanges (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $30,767.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00256610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00092665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00078543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00084869 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062297 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

