IAA (NYSE:IAA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Get IAA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $63.71 on Monday. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAA (IAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.