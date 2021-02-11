IBEX (IBEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect IBEX to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. On average, analysts expect IBEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $20.50 on Thursday. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $376.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

