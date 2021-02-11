ICHI Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $922.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00008452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.77 or 0.00262581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00100678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00077880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00084602 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00061386 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

ICHI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

