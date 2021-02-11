Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Up 6.2%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. 210,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 126,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $216.06 million, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Identiv by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

