IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.22

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $29.00. IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 146,302 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The company has a market cap of £33.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.22.

Get IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £437.85 ($572.05).

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.